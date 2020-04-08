Quarantine and Me

I spent spring break on campus with the rowing team for training, but following Governor Wolf’s shutdown in Montgomery County, was forced to leave campus as so many of us have had to do. I am writing from my hometown of Limerick, Pennsylvania surrounded by my family’s three cats, good food, memories, and confusion. I will not lie, I cried a lot the first week. But we are now further into social distancing and a few things have started going better. Since I am the newest Banter Blogger and this is coming at a time of great confusion, I will start out this blog by telling you all about my experience so far under shelter-in-place.

During spring break, I was prepared to restart classes, start the spring season of races, and attend Plenary on the 22nd as well as begin my official term on the 2020-2021 SGA executive board (eboard). No one saw the jarring governmental orders coming, but Mawrters near and far have been able to comfort and guide one another during this confusing and scary time. Thanks to technology and social media I have been able to speak with my friends easily and even continue workouts with athletics. Professors have been accommodating as we all navigate online learning and have been accessible outside of class as well. Even alums have been happy to help us, from driving students to the airport to “sponsoring” thesising seniors who need some extra support and help. It is times like these that I am more proud and grateful than ever to be a Bryn Mawr student.

Now that we are a few weeks into online learning and the shelter in place orders, some elements of this new life have fallen into place. I have been able to focus on my readings and participate in my discussion-heavy classes. I am calling my friends several times a week and taking time to relax and not think about work (yes, that includes some baking). I am also going outside as much as possible. I am lucky to live in a suburban setting where myself and my neighbors can go on walks and runs without having close contact. I have limited my attention on the news. Every night when I allow myself to eat dinner and watch one hour of the news, I find myself sitting in shock and sadness as the reported cases rise each day. As that number looms, it has been difficult to shift my whole focus onto my studies, but I am finding fun things to keep myself occupied and productive. It is important that we stay cautious and aware right now, we are truly living through a historical and unheard of moment, but we must also take care of ourselves.

I am grateful that I can continue having sessions with my off-campus therapist since returning to my hometown. Being a college student struggling with anxiety and mood disorders is stressful enough. Now, I must also cope with a pandemic and worries about my family members. I have two sisters living in NYC, lots of relatives in Italy, and my mother is a nurse in Montgomery County. It has been difficult for all of us to watch so much of this virus unfold and have a harsh impact so close to us personally. I am truly blessed to be able to continue working with my therapist during a terrifying time. So many students, myself included, are struggling to stay focused and motivated on our studies right now. Remember to think of yourself as well as your work. I take the naps that I need, but limit them to 30 minutes so I can keep working. Tell your professors if you cannot submit your work on their preset deadlines; go take walks if you are able; spend time away from work. Everyone needs to pay attention to their needs and take care of themselves right now.

The Bryn Mawr Counseling Center has shifted their sessions, including group ones, online as well. They have also compiled resources specific to working through social distancing and have started new group counseling sessions to help the student body cope with the changes of online learning and leaving campus. There are groups specific to each class year as well as a general one for the “new normal.” These resources can be found here as well as in your Bryn Mawr inbox. Use the resources available to you! This is a confusing time, everyone knows that, and it is good to reach out for the help you need. I miss Bryn Mawr more than I ever thought I could, but it is important to know that Bryn Mawr is still here for all of us, even if we are not allowed on campus.

Remember to stay inside at all times, if you have to leave for some life-sustaining activity cover your nose and mouth, and wash your hands frequently (the College cheer said twice in a row is 30 seconds! But remember that only seniors and alums may say the first line aloud). Do your part to flatten the curve!